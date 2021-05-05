Terrebonne and Lafourche positivity rates increase by over 60 percent

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 460,803. That’s 3,477 more cases since last Wednesday. 391,000 cases are confirmed; 69,803 are probable.

The state is reporting 51 new deaths since last Wednesday bringing the total to 10,418 deaths. 9,485 are confirmed; 933 are probable.

LDH is reporting that 2,630,581 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Louisiana. That’s 40,614 more since last Wednesday.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 9,571 cases. There are 7,263 confirmed and 2,308 probable. That’s 77 more cases since last Wednesday. They are reporting 204 deaths; 188 are confirmed and 16 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of April 22-28 is 2.20%, up 69.23% from the week prior, which was 1.30%. Incidence is 51.98.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 10,195 cases. There are 8,023 confirmed and 2,172 probable. That’s 128 more cases since last Wednesday. They are reporting 221 deaths; 201 are confirmed and 20 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of April 22-28 is 3.90%, up 69.57% from the week prior, which was 2.30%. Incidence is 90.97.

Statewide, there are 338 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 33 are on ventilators. That’s 31 more patients since last Wednesday, and 17 less on ventilators.

The total of tests reported today is 7,087,852, which is 114,393 more tests than last Wednesday. There are 6,482,310 molecular tests and 605,542 antigen tests.

There have been a total of 129,889 tests in Lafourche (110,314 molecular and 19,575 antigen) and 129,173 tests in Terrebonne (115,337 molecular and 13,836 antigen). That’s 1,920 more tests in Lafourche and 2,313 more in Terrebonne since last Wednesday.