Terrebonne and Lafourche students wow at State Literary Rally!

The State Literary Rally results are in and the students of Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes represented the Bayou Region well at the Louisiana High School Rally Association! Students from across the state gathered at the state event and competed in a variety of subjects vying for state-level recognition for their academic and performance talents.

Congratulations to all of students who earned a spot in the competition, and a special congratulations to those who placed at the 2023 LHSRA event!