Terrebonne and Lafourche students wow at State Literary Rally!

The State Literary Rally results are in and the students of Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes represented the Bayou Region well at the Louisiana High School Rally Association! Students from across the state gathered at the state event and competed in a variety of subjects vying for state-level recognition for their academic and performance talents.
Congratulations to all of students who earned a spot in the competition, and a special congratulations to those who placed at the 2023 LHSRA event!
Accounting:
- Division 1- 3rd Elizabeth Western, Central Lafourche High School
- Division 2- 1st Cameron Badeaux, Vandebilt Catholic High School
Advanced Math Pre-Calculus:
- Division 2- 1st Paul Toups, E. D. White Catholic High School OVERALL WINNER
Agriscience 1:
- Division 1- 3rd Farah Vigie, South Lafourche High School
Agriscience 2:
- Division 1- 1st Madelyn Fossum, Central Lafourche High School
Agriscience 3:
- Division 1 – 2nd Myra Ledet, Central Lafourche High School
Algebra 1:
- Division 1- 1st Rosalyn Hubbell, H.L. Bourgeois High School
Algebra 3:
- Division 1- 2nd Brian Blanchard, H.L. Bourgeois High School
Business Computer Applications:
- Division 1- 1st Izabella Verdin, South Lafourche High School OVERALL WINNER
Calculus 1:
- Division 2- 3rd Katie Ross, Vandebilt Catholic High School
Chemistry:
- Division 1- 2nd Colin Acosta, Central Lafourche High School
English III:
- Division 2- 5th Luke Thibodeaux, Vandebilt Catholic High School
Financial Literacy:
- Division 1- 1st Ja Winston, Central Lafourche High School
- Division 2- 2nd Anneliese Angeron, Vandebilt Catholic High School
French I:
- Division 2- 3rd Nicholas Braud, E. D. White Catholic High School
French II:
- Division 2- 2nd Brady Naquin, E. D. White Catholic High School
French III:
- Division 2- 1st Carson Cheramie, E. D. White Catholic High School
Health:
- Division 1- 1st Addisen Exnicious, Thibodaux High School
Intro to Business Computer Applications:
- Division 1 -2nd Oliver Wiley, Thibodaux High School
Nutrition and Food:
- Division 2- 2nd Michael Beck III, E. D. White Catholic High School
Physical Science:
- Division 1 – 4th Nathan Dean, South Lafourche High School
- Division 2- 1st Grace Champagne, Vandebilt Catholic High School
- Division 2- 3rd Elise Braud, E. D. White Catholic High School
- Division 2- 4th Holden White, South Terrebonne High School
Physics:
- Division 2- 2nd Thomas Block, E. D. White Catholic High School
Spanish II:
- Division 1- 1st Ailana Oses, Thibodaux High School OVERALL WINNER
Spanish III:
- Division 2- 3rd Haley Faye, E. D. White Catholic High School
U.S. History:
- Division 1- Tied 3rd Cade Clause, Thibodaux High School
World History:
- Division 1- 3rd Timothy Crochet, H.L. Bourgeois High School
- Division 4- 4th Zacharriah Kanju, Houma Christian School
The Louisiana High School Rally Association (LHSRA) is a voluntary, non-profit, educational association of middle and junior units of a school (i.e. 8-12 grades in a K-12 school or ninth grade centers), home schools, and senior high schools that are recognized by the State Department of Louisiana and the colleges and universities that coordinate the district and state competitions each year.