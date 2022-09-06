Terrebonne Animal Shelter Shares Record Breaking August Shelter Recap

Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter shared its August recap, dubbing it the busiest month of the year so far, for adoptions! Last month, approximately 545 animals entered the shelter, with over 208 of those pets being adopted. In addition to the record high adoption rate, TPAS helped reunite families with her pets, usher 104 pets into foster homes, and transferred a total of 48 pets into partner organizations.

The animal shelter celebrated the milestones with a pizza party and cake for its staff, in recognition of their hard work. “We stopped to look up from the daily grind that is summer in the animal shelter and we threw ourselves a much deserved pizza party. But, then we got right back to work, because this team is ready to break more records,” reads a statement from TPAS.

Animal Control played a vital role in August being a huge success for TPAS, responding to 246 calls.

If you’re interested in welcoming a furry companion into your family, TPAS currently has 130 pets awaiting adoption. All pets are provided with a health exam, vaccinations, dewormer, appropriate testing, microchip (including registration), spay/neuter, one month supply for flea prevention, one month supply of heartworm prevention, and a starter bag of Hill’s Science Diet Food.

TPAS’ mission is to balance the health, safety, and welfare of people and animals by protecting the rights of people from the dangers caused by uncontrolled animals, protecting animals from mistreatment, and promoting responsible pet ownership.