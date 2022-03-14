Terrebonne Arc celebrates 60 years

For almost 60 years, TARC has grown from one small classroom to a leading state and national agency providing innovative job opportunities and services for adults who have intellectual or developmental disabilities (I/DD).

Known for “Creating Opportunities” since being incorporated on March 21, 1962, Terrebonne Arc strives for inclusion, independence, and choice for people with disabilities in our community and our society.

TARC programs and services include Community Day Habilitation, Employment, Residential, and Transportation Services. TARC is CARF Accredited through the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities since 2000.

The revolutionary growth of Terrebonne ARC is attributed to being on the cutting edge of 12 businesses/social enterprises and inclusionary employment in our local community while adding to the economic development of Terrebonne Parish. TARC businesses help provide special job skill learning opportunities for people with I/DD in a variety of different employment work settings.

TARC is governed by a 9-member Board of Directors as well as a TARC Client Representative that are appointed through different local agencies and serve a minimum of a 3-year term.

We are excited about recognizing TARC for 60 years of innovative services to Terrebonne Parish residents and for the generations ahead!