Terrebonne asks residents to conserve water

From the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Water Works District #1:

URGENT – WATER CONSERVATION NOTICE

December 24, 2022 9:45 AM

To preserve the integrity of our water system, we ask that all Terrebonne Parish residents conserve water these next few days. If you run your water all through the night, you don’t need to run it all during the day. Flushing a toilet or washing your hands every hour while the temps are below 32 is enough. Once the temps get above 32, there is no need to continually run the water. Don’t perform unnecessary tasks that would require using extra water. This will allow our system to recover and replenish itself. If you observe any water leaks in your area, please call (985) 879-2495 Option 1.