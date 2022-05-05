Terrebonne Bicentennial Celebration hosts Cruising Bayou Country presentation

Terrebonne Parish President Gordon Dove invites the community to attend the Terrebonne Parish Bicentennial Celebration presentation Cruising Bayou Country, Thursday, May 5, at 6 p.m. at the Barry P. Bonvillian Civic Center.

The year-long celebration highlighting the 200 years of history and culture of Terrebonne Parish will celebrate the history of commerce in Terrebonne Parish. This presentation will highlight the history of transportation in the parish.

To find out more about the Terrebonne Parish Bicentennial Celebration and schedule of events visit http://terrebonne200.org.