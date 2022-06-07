Terrebonne Bicentennial Celebration hosts Military and Law Enforcement Presentation

Terrebonne Parish President Gordon Dove invites the community to attend the Terrebonne Parish Bicentennial Celebration presentation on Military and Law Enforcement tonight June 7, at 6 p.m. at the Barry P. Bonvillian Civic Center.

The year-long celebration highlighting the 200 years of history and culture of Terrebonne Parish celebrates the history of commerce in Terrebonne Parish. The presentation will celebrate the history of military and law enforcement in Terrebonne Parish. Tonight’s guests include representatives from the Houma Police Department, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriffs Office.