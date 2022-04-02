Terrebonne Bicentennial Celebration kicks off with Good Earth Good Business presentation

Terrebonne Parish President Gordon Dove invites the community to attend the Terrebonne Parish Bicentennial Celebration presentation Good Earth Good Business on April 7, at 6 p.m. at the Barry P. Bonvillian Civic Center.

The year-long celebration highlighting the 200 years of history and culture of Terrebonne Parish will kick off with the Good Earth Good Business event, celebrating the history of commerce in Terrebonne Parish. The presentation will highlight areas of business that have contributed to the economic growth of Terrebonne Parish, such as agriculture, fur trading, logging, medical, mercantile, military, oil and gas, seafood, shipbuilding, and tourism.

To find out more about the Terrebonne Parish Bicentennial Celebration and schedule of events visit http://terrebonne200.org.