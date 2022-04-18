Terrebonne Bicentennial Poster Contest

The Bayou Regional Arts Council in partnership with Terrebonne Bicentennial Celebration is holding a poster contest to commemorate Terrebonne’s 200 year celebration. The celebration of the “Good Earth” will take place October 15, 2022.

The deadline for the poster contest is May 15, 2022. Any current or past resident of Terrebonne Parish may enter the contest. The winning entry will be chosen based on theme, overall design, visual impact and marketability.

The original winning entry will be framed and hung in Government Tower and displayed at various shows and events throughout the bicentennial year. The winning artist will also receive a cash prize and five free posters.

Entries must be submitted in one of the following formats: