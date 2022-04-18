Terrebonne Bicentennial Poster Contest

Bayouland YMCA confirms it will reopen
April 18, 2022
Tax Day 2022: How to request an extension with the IRS
April 18, 2022

The Bayou Regional Arts Council in partnership with Terrebonne Bicentennial Celebration is holding a poster contest to commemorate Terrebonne’s 200 year celebration. The celebration of the “Good Earth” will take place October 15, 2022.

The deadline for the poster contest is May 15, 2022. Any current or past resident of Terrebonne Parish may enter the contest. The winning entry will be chosen based on theme, overall design, visual impact and marketability.

The original winning entry will be framed and hung in Government Tower and displayed at various shows and events throughout the bicentennial year. The winning artist will also receive a cash prize and five free posters.

Entries must be submitted in one of the following formats:

  • JPG
  • PNG
  • PDF
  • GIF

Submissions must be emailed with a contest entry form to Terrebonne200Poster@gmail.com by midnight on Sunday, May 15, 2022For contest rules and additional submission guidelines, view the contest entry form at http://tpcg.org/files/news/documents/News-2479-1372.PDF and follow Terrebonne Parish’s Bicentennial Celebration Facebook Page.

 

 

 



STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

April 18, 2022

Coast Guard Cutter Daniel Tarr to host open house during New Orleans Navy Week 2022

Read more