Terrebonne Boil Water Advisory remains as Consolidated Waterworks works to restore service

Consolidated Waterworks District 1 released the following statement: Both of our Treatment Plants are fully operational and at full capacity. However, there are many leaks within the system, primarily caused by fallen trees. We have crews out now assessing the system and valving off affected areas.

We are asking everyone to limit your water use even if you have full pressure.

PLEASE BE ADVISED THAT A BOIL WATER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR THE ENTIRE PARISH UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.

Our phone lines are down, but internet service seems to be working. Please help us by reporting, via Facebook, any leaks you may observe. At this time, we are focusing on main line leaks (leaks between the meter and the street).