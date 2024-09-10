Terrebonne Clerk of Court Office closed Sept. 11-12 due to Tropical Storm Francine

Good Earth Transit announces temporary suspension of services
September 10, 2024
Francine now trending northeastward across the Gulf
September 10, 2024
Good Earth Transit announces temporary suspension of services
September 10, 2024
Francine now trending northeastward across the Gulf
September 10, 2024

gavel

The Terrebonne Parish Clerk of Court office of the 32nd Judicial District announced it will be closed Wednesday, September 11, 2024, from 8:30 a.m. through Thursday, September 12, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. to due Tropical Storm Francine.

If conditions require that the office of the Terrebonne Parish Clerk of Court remain closed beyond Thursday, September 12, 2024, notice of the extension of said closure will be posted at www.terrebonneclerk.org.

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

September 10, 2024

Francine now trending northeastward across the Gulf

Read more