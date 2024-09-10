Terrebonne Clerk of Court Office closed Sept. 11-12 due to Tropical Storm Francine

The Terrebonne Parish Clerk of Court office of the 32nd Judicial District announced it will be closed Wednesday, September 11, 2024, from 8:30 a.m. through Thursday, September 12, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. to due Tropical Storm Francine.

If conditions require that the office of the Terrebonne Parish Clerk of Court remain closed beyond Thursday, September 12, 2024, notice of the extension of said closure will be posted at www.terrebonneclerk.org.