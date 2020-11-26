Terrebonne Closes All Bars to Indoor Sales and Consumption of Alcohol

As per Governor John Bel Edwards’ executive order, 168 JBE 2020 section 2 (B)(4) issued and signed today, November 25, 2020, all bars, with or without food permits in Parishes that opted-in to open bars under phase 3, shall cease on-premises service for indoor consumption if that parish subsequently exceeds 5% positivity for two consecutive weeks.

Due to Terrebonne Parish exceeding the 5% positivity rate for two consecutive weeks, 6.4% last week and 5.2% this week, effective immediately, all bars with or without food permits within Terrebonne Parish can only open for outdoor consumption, but in no event can the outdoor seated capacity exceed 50 patrons in total. No standing room capacity shall be permitted. All bars shall be closed by 11 p.m. Therefore, the hours of permissible operation shall be 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. All patrons shall be seated at tables and all service shall be to patrons seated at tables. No walk-up service at the bar shall be allowed. All seating of patrons shall be socially distanced. No patrons shall be allowed on premises unless of the legal age to purchase beverages. Any bar shall be allowed to provide for takeout through drive-thru or curbside delivery, including alcoholic beverages.

Please be aware that this a mandate of the Governor of Louisiana by virtue of the authority vested to him by the Constitution and laws of the State of Louisiana.

I encourage all residents and business establishments to please continue to follow Governor Edwards’ mask mandate, practice social distancing and continue to wash your hands and use hand sanitizer. The coronavirus pandemic is not over, and we need to continue to be vigilant in our fight to control the spread of the virus.