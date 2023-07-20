Terrebonne Council Chairwoman Jessica Domangue to Seek House Seat

Terrebonne Parish Councilwoman and current Parish Council Chairwoman Jessica Domangue announced that she will run for the House of Representatives this fall for the District 53 seat.

Speaker Pro Tempore Tanner Magee, who currently holds the office, has decided not to run for a third term.

“After discussing the vacancy for the seat with my family and friends, I decided that while I enjoy serving the people of my district on the Parish Council, it’s critical for Terrebonne Parish to have an effective voice in the State Capitol,” said Domangue.

As councilwoman, Domangue pushed for necessary infrastructure improvements in the area, especially drainage projects including the Lisa Park pumps along St. Louis Canal Road, Gouaux Avenue pump station, Pecan Street improvements, and Westside Boulevard drainage project.

A key focus of Jessica has been the revitalization of downtown Houma to attract investment and greater commercial and cultural activity in addition to the creation of new playgrounds and Terrebonne Parish’s first dog park in east Houma.

“I’m proud of my record of service to our community on the Parish Council to make Terrebonne Parish a great place to do business and raise a family and now I want to help the people of our state by combating runaway insurance costs, support our commercial fishermen by fighting the flood of overseas imported seafood, and fostering a better business environment and by extension creating greater occupational opportunities in Louisiana,” said Jessica.

“I want to help create a Louisiana where our children have an economic incentive to stay,” said Jessica.

Jessica is mother to two daughters, Adelaide and Liliana, and wife of 13 years to Christopher Domangue.

Jessica earned a Bachelors Degree in Family and Consumer Science from Nicholls State and a Masters Degree in Social Work from LSU. She is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker currently working as a therapist at a local community health center.

For more information, please contact Jessica Domangue at 985-688-8998.