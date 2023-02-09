Terrebonne Council entered heated debate over creation of recreation subcommittee

Heated debate broke out at the Terrebonne Parish City Council meeting on Wednesday, February 8, as a motion was introduced to create a subcommittee to ensure Terrebonne Parish Recreation Districts complied with the Parish’s District Policy and Procedure Manual. Multiple council members expressed strong opposition to this motion.

”I really don’t think we need another committee, we need to refine what we have,” said District 9 Councilman Steve Trosclair. “If there is an issue in my district, I don’t want this committee to be taking care of it if I haven’t had a chance to deal with it myself first. That is what I was elected to do.” District 1 Councilman Alvin Tillman echoed these concerns. “We don’t need another committee. Let’s do our job, and let them do their job.”

District 3 Councilman Gerald Michel explained to the council why this subcommittee was needed. “Very few of the Recreation Districts, if any, are following district policy and procedures,” Councilman Michel said. “Right now they are not following the law, and it is incumbent on this council to ensure that they do.” District 6 Councilman Darrin Guidry expressed tentative support for the new subcommittee. “I’m all for helping my recreation district,” said Councilman Guidry. “But if a committee is formed and begins trying to cause chaos, I would be the first one to come to dissolve it. But I am willing to give it a try and see if it is helpful.” Several other council members continued to weigh in, both against and for the motion.

Following the discussion, Chairwoman Domangue called for a vote on the motion. The results are as follows: Councilman Michel, Councilman Amadee, Chairwoman Domangue, Councilman Darrin Guidry, Councilman Babin, and Councilman Dirk Guidry vote in favor; Councilman Trosclair, Councilman Tillman, and Councilman Harding voted against.



