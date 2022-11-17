Terrebonne Council on Aging, Inc. (TCOA) was established 51 years ago as a private, non-profit organization that provides social services to individuals who are frail, homebound by reason of illness or incapacitating disability or otherwise isolated; and older individuals with the greatest social or economic need (with particular attention to low-income minority individuals) who reside in Terrebonne Parish.

TCOA is a community focal point where older persons can receive services and participate in activities which enhance their dignity, support their independence, and encourage their involvement in, and with, the community. TCOA provides activities that reflect the experience and skills of our elderly citizens and responds to their diverse needs and interests.

As part of a comprehensive community strategy to meet the needs of older adults, TCOA not only offers services and activities, but also links participants with resources offered by other agencies.

“The top of our priority list at the Council on Aging is to expand services for our clients,” shared Michel Claudet, executive director. “This will include, but not be limited to, congregant meals, home delivered meals, personal care services, material aid and participation at our Centers. We were dealt a severe blow by the pandemic and Hurricane Ida. As you know we serve the elderly and with the pandemic our clientele did not want to be exposed to possible infection at our centers or by our employees or contractors visiting their homes. When the pandemic was beginning to normalize we were hit by Hurricane Ida which meant many of our clients had no time to worry about participation at our Centers or with our activities. Many of our clients were and still are currently rebuilding and refurbishing their homes. That is their top priority. Our activities and events are further down their list. We are working to get them back to our Centers to socialize and increase their participation in our activities.”

TCOA is currently seeking members to join as general members, to become advocates for the elderly of Terrebonne Parish. You must be 18 years or older and reside in Terrebonne Parish.

