Terrebonne Council Recap: 02/10/21

The Terrebonne Parsh Council amended the parish’s budget, passed a resolution regarding the reauthorization of the Atchafalaya National Heritage Area and commended members of the Terrebonne Parish School District during a regular session last night.

The following ordinances and resolutions were unanimously passed at last night’s Terrebonne Parish Council Meeting:

The council adopted an ordinance to amend the 2021 Adopted Operating Budget and 5-Year Capital Outlay Budget of the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government for the following items and to provide for related matters:

CARES Act-Transit, $6,000,000

Isle de Jean Charles Road Improvements, $100,000

Sanitation Fund, $148,500

Country Drive & Nelo Street Paving, ($45,728)

Houma Police Department, $2,716

Houma Fire Department, $6,771

Louisiana Highway Safety Commission Grant Award, $81,585

Ashland Landfill Road Extension, $1,300,000

The council also approved the following resolutions:

Requesting Terrebonne Parish’s Congressional Delegation to consider adopting legislation which would re-authorize the Atchafalaya National Heritage Area and recognize the importance and significance of said heritage area to the State of Louisiana as well as the United States of America. READ FULL RESOLUTION HERE

Concurring with the recommendation of Administration approving the quote obtained from Southway Crane & Rigging. READ FULL RESOLUTION HERE

Concurring with the recommendation of Parish Administration approving the quote received from TNT Crane and Rigging, Inc. READ FULL RESOLUTION HERE

The council also commended the 2021 Principals and Teachers of the Year in the Terrebonne Parish School District: Melynda Rodrigue, Principal of Bayou Black Elementary School; Melissa Soileau, Principal of Broadmoor Elementary School; Darrell Dillard, Principal of Ellender Memorial High School; Stacey Chaisson, Teacher at Mulberry Elementary School; Sydney Fitch, Teacher at Montegut Middle School; and Katelyn Delaune, Teacher at Terrebonne High School.

Council members also recognized Superintendent Philip Martin for “an outstanding job of ensuring that Terrebonne Parish’s students receive the best educational opportunities to foster their growth safely during the current COVID-19 pandemic.”