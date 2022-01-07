Terrebonne Council Seeking to fill Board, Committie, and Commission Vacancies

The Terrebonne Parish Council has announced the Parish is seeking individuals to serve on various boards, committees, and commissions designed to maintain and improve the quality of life in our community. The agencies in need of members are governmental or quasi-governmental organizations. The positions require people who are familiar with each agency and are willing to give of their time and talents. The Parish Council will consider at its January 12, 2022, Regular Session meeting the following vacancies and appointments:

RECREATION DISTRICT NO. 2-3: One unexpired term due to a resignation

RECREATION DISTRICT NO. 3A: One expired term and one unexpired term due to a resignation.

RECREATION DISTRICT NO. 6: One expired term.

RECREATION DISTRICT NO. 7: One expired term.

BAYOU BLUE FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT: One expired term.

BAYOU CANE FIRE: One expired term on 01-01-22.

COTEAU FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT BOARD: Three expired terms on 01-01-22 and one unexpired term due to a resignation.

SCHRIEVER FIRE PROTECTION: One expired term on 01-01-22.

FIRE DISTRICT NO. 5: One expired term on 01-01-22.

FIRE DISTRICT NO. 6: One expired term on 01-01-22.

FIRE DISTRICT NO. 7: Three expired terms on 01-01-22.

FIRE DISTRICT NO. 8: Three expired terms on 01-01-22.

FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT NO. 10: Two expired terms on 01-01-22 and one expired term.

CHILDREN AND YOUTH SERVICES BOARD: Seven expired terms (One representing each of the following: City Court, Office of Juvenile Justice, Gulf Coast Teaching and Family Services, DHH Office of Behavioral Health, Options for Independence, Houma Police Department, and a Faith-Based Organization representative).

VETERANS’ MEMORIAL DISTRICT: Two unexpired terms due to resignations (One representing the Parish

President South of the Intracoastal and one representing American Legion Post 380) and one expired term (Representing the Vietnam Veterans of America).

TEDA: One expired term. (Representing the Terrebonne Parish Council)

TERREBONNE PARISH TREE BOARD: One vacancy due to a resignation.

COASTAL ZONE MANAGEMENT AND RESTORATION: One expired term. (Representing the Public).

PLANNING COMMISSION: One expired term.

HOSPITAL SERVICE DISTRICT NO. 1 BOARD: One vacancy due to a resignation.

HOUMA HOUSING AUTHORITY: One expired term on 01-01-22.

HOUMA BOARD OF ZONING ADJUSTMENTS: One vacancy due to a resignation. (The vacant position is for an Alternate Member)

Interested individuals wishing to be appointed to a Recreation Board must be a resident of the Recreation District and be willing to attend regularly scheduled meetings to discuss and take action on matters pertaining to recreational facilities and activities therein.

Anyone nominating an individual or interested in serving on these boards should contact the Council Clerk’s Office (985-873-6519) or council@tpcg.org. Applicants should download and complete the application on the Parish’s webpage at http://www.tpcg.org under the Boards, Committees, and Commissions tab. The completed application should be returned to the Council Clerk’s Office no later than 4:00 p.m. on Monday, JANUARY 10, 2022. A brief résumé and/or letter of interest in serving should also be submitted.