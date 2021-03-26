Terrebonne DA provides details on murder suspect’s previous arrest

The office of Terrebonne Parish District Joseph Waitz Jr. has provided details on the previous arrest of Davonta Verret, who is currently wanted for the murder of 8-year-old Treyce Bryant:

On March 25, 2021, the Houma Police Department issued an arrest warrant for Davonta Verret, related to the senseless killing of 8-year-old, Treyce Bryant.

On December 5, 2015, Verret was accused of First-Degree Murder of Davonte Maryland. An indictment was rendered and filed of record in Docket #717539, 32nd Judicial District, Parish of Terrebonne.

Initial reports indicated several eyewitnesses to the crime, but only two came forward. One witness who originally identified Verret by photo lineup recanted his statement several weeks later in an affidavit which is filed of record.

That witness, Michael Diggs, was later charged and convicted in a separate incident with two counts of First-Degree Murder and four counts of Attempted First Degree Murder. The other witness also later recanted. No other witnesses were willing to come forward to testify despite diligent efforts by the District Attorney’s Office and Houma Police Department.

After consulting with the family of Maryland, and due to the lack of evidence and the compromising of the witnesses, Verret pled guilty to the modified charge of Manslaughter on February 10, 2017.

The District Attorney’s Office urges anyone who has any information related to the March 22, 2021 murder of Treyce Bryant to come forward and testify as to this incident.