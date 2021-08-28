Terrebonne Evacuation Pickup Point to close at 6pm

The Terrebonne Parish Pickup Point located at H. L. Bourgeois High School, for residents needing a ride to the Parish shelter in Monroe, will CLOSE at 6PM today. There will be NO shelters available in Terrebonne Parish. If you need a shelter and a ride to the shelter in Monroe, you need to be at H.L. Bourgeois High School BEFORE 6PM to get on a bus to Monroe.

After 6PM, you will have to stay at your home or find another place to ride out the storm.

Please remember that when the winds get too high, first responders may NOT be able to rescue you if your are in danger.