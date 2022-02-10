Terrebonne Fine Art Guilds Opens Registration for 2022 Student Art Show

Calling all artists, the Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild is inviting students in grades 1-12 to enter their artwork to be featured in the organization’s 2022 Student Art Show. Registration for the art show is free and open to public, private, and home schooled students including Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes.

Registration for the 2022 Student Art Show will be held on the following dates:

Tuesday, February 15 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Wednesday, February 16 from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

There will be three categories for the art show, grades 1-4, grades 5-8, and grades 9-12. Each category will have an overall best in each category. Each grade level will have 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and honorable mention awards available as needed based on the number of artworks presented per grade.

Volunteers will record and accept works, ensuring they meet the rules and guidelines. Work will only be accepted at the check-in table. The guild is asking that all parents/adults assist in filling out registration forms, and ID tags for artwork, as well as signing a release. Detailed information and Guidelines for the art show can be found at http://www.terrebonnefineartsguild.org/uploads/7/2/9/6/7296951/tfagstudentartshowinfo.pdf.

The Art Show will be held on February 19-26, from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m., at the Downtown Art Gallery, located at 630 Belanger Street. A reception and awards will be held on Saturday, February 26.

For more information, contact the Terrebonne Fine Art Guilds at (985) 851-2198 or email tfag.gallery@gmail.com