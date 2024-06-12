Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild announces June 2024 Artist of the Month

The Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild is pleased to announce that local artist Barbara C. Toups has been named their June 2024 Artist of the Month.

Toups is a local multi-media artist known for her depictions of the simplicity and beauty of nature on unique, as well as traditional, canvases. Her work often features different kinds of birds, oftentimes painted directly onto real feathers.

The Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild will display Toups’ work for the entire month of June, located at 630 Belanger Street in Houma. The Gallery is open from Tuesday-Friday, 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m., and Saturday, 12:00-4:00 p.m.

A reception honoring Toups and her work will be held at the Gallery on June 14, 2024 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Come meet the artist and discuss her work, while enjoying refreshments and a light buffet.

To see a video of some of Barbara Toups’ work, please click here. For more information, please visit the Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild on Facebook.