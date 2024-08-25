Terrebonne floodgates being monitored for possible closures

10:30 -An update from the Terrebonne Levee and Conservation District:

Boudreaux Canal Lock is being monitored and is scheduled to close later this afternoon, Sunday, August 25, 2024. It will operate at the top of the hour for marine traffic

All floodgates can be monitored by the public here: https://tlcd.org/mobile

09:00 – Due to projected high tides, Humble Canal Floodgate and Bayou Terrebonne Floodgate are being monitored for possible closure this afternoon, Sunday, August 25, 2024.

Questions? Call (985) 868-8523.