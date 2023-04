The following floodgates have closed ahead of the weather system moving into our area:

Humble Canal, Bayou Terrebonne Sector Gate, Boudreaux Canal Sector Gate, Bush Canal Sector Gate, Placid Canal and Upper Little Caillou Auxilliary Gate.

The Pointe-Aux-Chene and Bayou Dularge floodgates are anticipated to close later today.

You can monitor the closures here: https://www.tlcd.org/mobile/