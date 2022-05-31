Terrebonne General and Mary Bird Perkins host Luau for Life celebration

Terrebonne General Health System and Mary Bird Perkins celebrate the strength and inspiration of their patients this Friday, June 3, with a Luau for Life celebration. In partnership with Terrebonne General, Mary Bird Perkins provides a full spectrum of cancer care, from prevention and early detection to diagnosis, treatment, recovery and survivorship in the Bayou Region.

The Luau for Life celebration is a survivor celebration on National Cancer Survivor’s Day. The event will be held this Friday, from 2 p.m.- 4 p.m., in the second floor events room at the Terrebonne General Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center. To RSVP call 985-873-4616 by June 1. Refreshments will be served. Cancer survivors, caregivers, and families are invited to join this celebration of survival. “Our patients are incredible and strong, and we are inspired everyday by their stories,” reads a statement from the cancer center.