Terrebonne General Announced as New Bayou Country Sports Complex Presentation Sponsor

Terrebonne General Health System, together with Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government, has announced that Terrebonne General Health System is the new presentation sponsor for the Bayou Country Sports Complex (BCSC).

The partnership will further support Terrebonne General’s longstanding commitment to the health and wellbeing of South Louisiana. As the largest and most comprehensive health system in the area, Terrebonne General continues to partner with those organizations that promote their dedication towards getting the community healthy.

The BCSC is a premier venue that offers baseball, softball, and soccer fields and a recreation area with a fully stocked fishing pond, beach, and splash park with concession stands. Local, regional, and travel teams from across the country will use the complex for games and tournaments. All visitors alike can enjoy the beautiful surroundings that offer family-friendly activities.

“Terrebonne General is proud to play an integral role in this partnership that furthers our ideals around health and wellness,” said Phyllis Peoples, Terrebonne General Health System President and CEO. “We are a community resource that delivers both hospital care and preventive healthcare to better serve the people of our region. The BCSC is a great partner for us because sports and recreation play an essential role in keeping people fit, improving physical health, and teaching the importance of teamwork; everyone can benefit,” she added.

“To have Terrebonne General as a partner in this project is a win-win for our community,” said Terrebonne Parish President Gordon Dove. “They are a dedicated community resource, and I appreciate their longstanding commitment to health and wellbeing as well as economic development for our region.”