Terrebonne General announced three nurses named as 2022 “Great 100 Nurses”

Houma Republic Women to host Coffee Wine and Politics event
October 8, 2022
Houma Chef KJ Townsend Brings a Taste of Louisiana to Charlotte, NC
October 8, 2022

Terrebonne General Health System Nurses named to the 2022 “Great 100 Nurses.” Katherina Hawkins, RN, BSN, CAPA; Susan Matthews, MSN, MBA-HC, CGRN, CER; and Donna Ward, MSN, RN, were honored at the Annual Great 100 Nurses Celebration of Louisiana.

The Great 100 Nurses of Louisiana Foundation recognizes outstanding nursing accomplishments and successes. The honorees are selected by their peers and patients based on their achievements in four areas: Clinical/Community, Administration, Research, and Education.

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

October 8, 2022

Houma Chef KJ Townsend Brings a Taste of Louisiana to Charlotte, NC

Read more