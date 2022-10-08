Terrebonne General announced three nurses named as 2022 “Great 100 Nurses”

Terrebonne General Health System Nurses named to the 2022 “Great 100 Nurses.” Katherina Hawkins, RN, BSN, CAPA; Susan Matthews, MSN, MBA-HC, CGRN, CER; and Donna Ward, MSN, RN, were honored at the Annual Great 100 Nurses Celebration of Louisiana.

The Great 100 Nurses of Louisiana Foundation recognizes outstanding nursing accomplishments and successes. The honorees are selected by their peers and patients based on their achievements in four areas: Clinical/Community, Administration, Research, and Education.