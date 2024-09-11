Terrebonne General announces services, closures, and visitor policy for Thursday, September 12

Play it safe with food after a power outageSeptember 11, 2024
Twenty six people rescued in Thibodaux by LPSOSeptember 11, 2024
Terrebonne General Health System announced that due to the conditions caused by Hurricane Francine, Terrebonne General will implement the following on Thursday, September 12:
- The Emergency Department will be open.
- All Terrebonne General Clinics will be closed.
- All non-emergency surgeries and non-essential services at Terrebonne General, Physicians Medical Center and Gulf Coast Surgical Center are cancelled and will be rescheduled.
- No new visitors will be allowed into the facility.
Terrebonne General will post facility updates when available on their Facebook page.