Terrebonne General announces summer powerlifting camp for high school students

LA Shrimp Task Force to provide updates at public meeting in Houma
April 11, 2022
Free Louisiana OMV practice test, simulators, and immediate grade results
April 11, 2022

Terrebonne General Health System is excited to announce it will host a Power-Lifting Summer Camp at the Sports Performance Training beginning Monday, June 6, through Friday, July 29. The summer camp is geared towards high school students who are interested in taking their performance to the next level.

Instructed by certified coaches, the 8-week summer camp will allow students to progressively train while building strength and focusing on proper technique. The Summer Camp session will be held from 9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. To register for the Powerlifting Summer Camp contact Terrebonne General Health System at 985-850-6206.

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

April 11, 2022

Free Louisiana OMV practice test, simulators, and immediate grade results

Read more