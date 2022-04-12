Terrebonne General announces summer powerlifting camp for high school students

Terrebonne General Health System is excited to announce it will host a Power-Lifting Summer Camp at the Sports Performance Training beginning Monday, June 6, through Friday, July 29. The summer camp is geared towards high school students who are interested in taking their performance to the next level.

Instructed by certified coaches, the 8-week summer camp will allow students to progressively train while building strength and focusing on proper technique. The Summer Camp session will be held from 9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. To register for the Powerlifting Summer Camp contact Terrebonne General Health System at 985-850-6206.