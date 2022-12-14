Terrebonne General Board Certified Specialist in Oncology Nutrition Allison Cazenave Receives National Clinical Excellence Award

Terrebonne General Health System Board Certified Specialist in Oncology Nutrition Allison Cazenave was chosen to receive the Morrison Healthcare National Clinical Excellence Award. Cazenave is the only Board Certified Specialist in Oncology Nutrition (CSO) in the Bayou Region and one of eight CSOs in the state.

Each year, Morrison Healthcare chooses one Registered Dietitian to receive the National Clinical Excellence Award. This recipient is selected out of 1,500 Registered Dieticians across the country working in facilities of all sizes and serving a wide range of populations. This clinician has exhibited excellence in clinical programming, outcomes, and innovative program development. Allison Cazenave, RDN, CSO, LDN, was chosen as the winner of this prestigious award for 2022.

Cazenave began working at Terrebonne General Health System as an inpatient dietitian, then transitioned to working for Terrebonne General | Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, where she gained the 2,000 hours needed to acquire the CSO certification.

“Terrebonne General | Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center is extremely proud to have Allison on staff as the Oncology Nutritionist. Her strong desire to provide patients with the best possible care and outcomes is one of the many reasons she deserves this recognition,” said Phyllis Peoples, President, and CEO.