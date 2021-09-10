Terrebonne General Continues to Serve our Community

Terrebonne General Health System is very proud to let you know that we are ready to care for you and continue our services for our community. These services are continuing to accept patients.

Emergency Services – Daily – 7 am – 5 pm- Terrebonne General Campus.

Cancer Center –Chemotherapy infusions – M – F – 8 am – 4:30 pm – 857-8093.

Chauvin Clinic – Primary care – M – F – 9 am – 4 pm – No appointment needed. Walk-ins welcome!

COVID (same day results) Testing – M- F – Mary Bird Perkins Ramp – 8 am – 12 pm – No appointment needed.

COVID Vaccines – M- F – 8 am – 4 pm – Drive- thru Center – By appointment or Drive Ups welcome – 873-4683.

Outpatient Lab – Enter main lobby – 8 am – 4 pm.

Radiology (X-ray, Ultrasound, Echo’s, and EKG’s) – Enter main lobby – 8 am – 4 pm.

We will continue to expand our services everyday so plan to visit tghealthsystem.com daily for updates and continue to follow us on FB, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest information.

Healthcare is the cornerstone of every community and we all are committed to be there when you need us the most!