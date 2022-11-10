Terrebonne General files lawsuit against Thibodaux Regional for Violation of Hospital Service District

The following press release was sent to the Times by Terrebonne General Health System:

To protect the public interest of ensuring viable and self-sustaining hospital service districts statewide, and to support the healthcare of its community and the economic stability of the people and employees of Terrebonne Parish, Hospital Service District No. 1 of the Parish of Terrebonne (Terrebonne General) filed suit against Thibodaux Regional Health System and Lafourche Hospital Service District No. 3 (collectively, Thibodaux Regional) to require Thibodaux Regional to close its facilities in Terrebonne Parish.

This court filing is the appropriate legal action in response to Thibodaux Regional’s violation of the state law that regulates hospital service districts. State law prohibits a hospital service district such as Thibodaux Regional from directly or indirectly operating medical facilities in another hospital service district’s territory without consent. Neither Terrebonne General nor the government of Terrebonne Parish consented to Thibodaux Regional’s infringement on Terrebonne General’s geographic territory.

The lawsuit filed by Terrebonne General seeks to end Thibodaux Regional’s prohibited encroachment into Terrebonne Parish and compel them to close a clinic and an urgent care center that are currently operating in Terrebonne Parish in violation of state law.

Thibodaux Regional has publicly stated that it was changing its status from a hospital service district to a non-profit corporation. However, the use of a nonprofit corporation promoted by Lafourche Hospital Service District No. 3 to expand beyond its allowable territory is not permissible, as the Attorney General’s Office consistently opines that the law does not allow a hospital service district to do indirectly what it is prohibited from doing directly.

“We recognize what drives our colleagues at Thibodaux Regional, but ambition doesn’t upstage the law,” said Phyllis Peoples, Terrebonne General President and CEO. “Thibodaux Regional’s action violates the fundamental purpose of hospital service districts. And we are aware of the law, because when Terrebonne General attempted to expand into the territory of Lafourche Hospital Service District No. 2, a Louisiana appellate court ruled that such non-consensual out- of-territory expansion was prohibited by state law.”