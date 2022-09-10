Terrebonne General Health System Board of Commissioners Welcomes Arlanda Williams and Tanner Magee

Terrebonne General Health System welcomes Arlanda Williams and Tanner Magee to the Terrebonne General Board of Commissioners.

Arlanda Williams obtained her Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Southern University at New Orleans. She then earned her doctorate (Ph.D.) in Public Policy from Southern University, Baton Rouge. She served as a Terrebonne Parish Councilwoman for the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government from 2006 to 2020. Her involvement in professional and community affiliations in Terrebonne Parish and the surrounding areas is numerous. She is currently the Vice Chancellor for Workforce Development & Institutional Advancement and Executive Dean of River City Advanced Manufacturing Site at Delgado Community College.

Tanner Magee is a Houma native. He attended Louisiana State University, where he received his Bachelor of Science in Psychology, Masters in Public Administration, and Juris Doctorate, Bachelor of Civil Law. Tanner was elected in 2015 and 2020 to serve in the Louisiana House of Representatives and was additionally elected as Speaker Pro Tempore. He is the owner of Landry Magee, LLC, a law firm located in Houma, LA.

“It is an honor to have Arlanda Williams and Tanner Magee serve on our board. Their ambition will help the growth of our organization, and together we will continue to bring specialized care to our community,” said Phyllis Peoples, President and CEO.