Terrebonne General Health System Board of Commissioners Welcomes Rev. Jim Morrison

Terrebonne General Health System welcomes Rev. Jim Morrison to the Terrebonne General Board of Commissioners. Rev. Jim Morrison, a native of Houma, LA, earned his Bachelor of Arts from St. Meinrad College in 1983 and his Master of Divinity from Mundelein Seminary in 1987. In 2013, he furthered his education with a degree in Anglican Studies from the University of the South of Theology.

He was ordained in 1987 and began his ministry work in Chauvin, LA. He was previously the rector of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in New Orleans, LA, from December 2015 to February 2022. He is currently serving as rector of St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church in Houma, LA.

“We are honored to have Father Jim Morrison appointed to our board and excited about the vast community knowledge that he brings to our amazing organization,” said Phyllis Peoples, President and CEO.