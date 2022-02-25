Terrebonne General Health System Board of Commissioners Welcomes Reverend R. Don Ross

Terrebonne General Health System welcomes Reverend R. Don Ross to the Terrebonne General Board of Commissioners. Rev. R. Don Ross was born in Tallulah, Louisiana, and grew up in Monroe. He studied at Northeast Louisiana University (now UL-M), where he was active on the Union Program Council and the Wesley Foundation. He graduated from USL (University of Louisiana at Lafayette) and Denver’s Iliff School of Theology.

He served as a pastor for 50 years in North, Central, and South Louisiana. He taught the Introductory Classes to the Old and New Testaments and co-founded the Lafayette Habitat for Humanity. Following 11 years as the pastor at Houma’s First United Methodist Church, Rev. Ross retired in 2019 but has remained an active presence in the community, volunteering in both church and community.

He has been a committed member of the Houma Kiwanis Club since 2008, where he is currently serving as the president-elect. While in Houma, he has worked with various religious and community groups, including the MacDonell’s Children’s Home, the Dulac Community Center Board, the CASA Board of Directors, and the Terrebonne Children and Youth Services Planning Board.

“We are honored to have Reverend Don Ross appointed to our board and excited about the vast community knowledge that he brings to our amazing organization,” said Phyllis Peoples, President and CEO.