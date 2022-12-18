Terrebonne General Health System Honored as Platinum Hospital Partner by LOPA

Terrebonne General Health System received the 2022 Platinum Award, the highest honor awarded, for extraordinary efforts in the Workplace Partnership for Life (WPFL) Campaign, rebranded as DoNation, from the Louisiana Procurement Agency (LOPA). DoNation unites U.S. workplaces of all sizes and across all industries to promote a donation-friendly workplace culture and, most importantly, to encourage new organ, eye, and tissue donors to sign up. Platinum recognition signifies Terrebonne General’s commitment to being a workplace partner, spreading awareness, and promoting donor registration.

To achieve this distinction, Terrebonne General Health System continues to honor organ, eye, and tissue donors by supporting LOPA’s events during the year and also uses available resources to spread awareness and information at every opportunity. Specifically, Terrebonne General hosts educational programs, such as Sudden Impact, conducts social media and communication campaigns, hosts donor memorial services, a flag-raising ceremony, and donor honor walks, and participates in National Blue and Green Day. The shared goal of the campaign is to save lives and create a positive culture of organ donation across the nation-within America’s workplaces and beyond.

In 2009, Terrebonne General created the Wall of Heroes to spotlight this mission and recognize our local organ, eye, and tissue donors. Today the wall features over 160 photos of community members who have passed away but live on in others through the gift of life! “We are proud to support LOPA’s mission to promote organ, eye, and tissue donation,” said Phyllis Peoples, Terrebonne General President, and CEO. “We realize organ and tissue donation’s positive impact on recipients and a donor’s family.”