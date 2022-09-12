Terrebonne General Health System Honors August Scholar and Athlete Awards

Terrebonne General Health System has announced the August 2022 honor student scholars and athletes.

Terrebonne General honors students each month and the award is presented to juniors or seniors from the seven accredited LBOE schools in Terrebonne Parish.

Each recipient receives:

· A $100 gift card from either Copelands or Walk-Ons (partners of the Athlete and Scholar of the Month Program)

· Television ad promotion (Terrebonne General)

· Radio ad promotion (Terrebonne General)

· Print ad promotion (Terrebonne General)

· Plaque presented at respective school’s yearly awards banquet

Congratulations to the August 2022 recipients Jazlyn Harris from Houma Christian School and Jackson Martin from South Terrebonne High School!