Terrebonne General Health System Honors January Outstanding Scholars and Distinguished Athletes

Frankie ConnelyFebruary 1, 2022
Punxsutawney Phil has made his prediction! More winter or early spring?February 2, 2022
Terrebonne General Health System is proud to honor student scholars and athletes each month; the award is presented to juniors or seniors from the seven accredited LBOE schools in Terrebonne Parish.
Each recipient receives:
- $100 gift card from Copelands or Walk Ons (partners of the Athlete and Scholar of the Month Program)
- Television ad promotion (Terrebonne General)
- Radio ad promotion (Terrebonne General)
- Print ad promotion (Terrebonne General)
- Plaque presented at respective school’s yearly awards banquet
January 2022 recipients are:
Catherine Cobb, Outstanding Scholar -Vandebilt Catholic High School – Nominated by Bliss Cunningham – VC Counselor
- 4.0 Unweighted GPA
- 35 ACT
- 1370 PSAT
- Honor Graduate
- National Merit Scholar Commendation
- Quizbowl
- Volleyball Div. II State Champ
- National Honor Society
Andrew Neal, Distinguished Athlete – Houma Christian School – Nominated by Jessica DiSalvo- HCS Counselor
- 4.0 Unweighted GPA
- Honor Graduate
- National Honor Society
- Taylor Scholar Award
- Swimming All-Academic
- Swimming State Meet Qualifier
- Bowling District Champs
- Track and Field