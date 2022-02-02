Terrebonne General Health System Honors January Outstanding Scholars and Distinguished Athletes

Terrebonne General Health System is proud to honor student scholars and athletes each month; the award is presented to juniors or seniors from the seven accredited LBOE schools in Terrebonne Parish.

Each recipient receives:

$100 gift card from Copelands or Walk Ons (partners of the Athlete and Scholar of the Month Program)

Television ad promotion (Terrebonne General)

Radio ad promotion (Terrebonne General)

Print ad promotion (Terrebonne General)

Plaque presented at respective school’s yearly awards banquet

January 2022 recipients are:

Catherine Cobb, Outstanding Scholar -Vandebilt Catholic High School – Nominated by Bliss Cunningham – VC Counselor

4.0 Unweighted GPA

35 ACT

1370 PSAT

Honor Graduate

National Merit Scholar Commendation

Quizbowl

Volleyball Div. II State Champ

National Honor Society





Andrew Neal, Distinguished Athlete – Houma Christian School – Nominated by Jessica DiSalvo- HCS Counselor