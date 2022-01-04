Terrebonne General Health System Honors Outstanding Scholars and Distinguished Athletes of the Month

Houma Native Tay Martin Hauls in Three Touchdowns for Fiesta Bowl GameJanuary 4, 2022
Ulta to close doors at month-end to change locationsJanuary 4, 2022
Terrebonne General Health System is proud to honor student scholars and athletes each month; the award is presented to juniors or seniors from the seven accredited LBOE schools in Terrebonne Parish.
Each recipient receives:
- $100 gift card from Copelands or Walk Ons (partners of the Athlete and Scholar of the Month Program)
- Television ad promotion (Terrebonne General)
- Radio ad promotion (Terrebonne General)
- Print ad promotion (Terrebonne General)
- Plaque presented at respective school’s yearly awards banquet
December 2021 recipients are:
Rhett Williams- Outstanding Scholar – South Terrebonne High School- Nominated by STHS Instructor Susan Adams
- 4.4 Weighted GPA
- 31 ACT
- Honor Graduate
- National Honor Society
- Class President
- Student Government
- Tennis
- X-County
- Bowling
- Drama Club
Madison Washington– Distinguished Athlete – Terrebonne High School-Nominated by Coach Craig Hamner
- 3.5 GPA
- Honor Graduate
- Volleyball: All- District, All-Region All-Star
- Track and Field: State 5-A Qualifier
- Campus for Christ
- Relay for Life