Terrebonne General Health System Honors Outstanding Scholars and Distinguished Athletes of the Month

Terrebonne General Health System is proud to honor student scholars and athletes each month; the award is presented to juniors or seniors from the seven accredited LBOE schools in Terrebonne Parish.

Each recipient receives:

$100 gift card from Copelands or Walk Ons (partners of the Athlete and Scholar of the Month Program)

Television ad promotion (Terrebonne General)

Radio ad promotion (Terrebonne General)

Print ad promotion (Terrebonne General)

Plaque presented at respective school’s yearly awards banquet

December 2021 recipients are:

Rhett Williams- Outstanding Scholar – South Terrebonne High School- Nominated by STHS Instructor Susan Adams

4.4 Weighted GPA

31 ACT

Honor Graduate

National Honor Society

Class President

Student Government

Tennis

X-County

Bowling

Drama Club

Madison Washington– Distinguished Athlete – Terrebonne High School-Nominated by Coach Craig Hamner