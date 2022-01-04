Terrebonne General Health System Honors Outstanding Scholars and Distinguished Athletes of the Month

Terrebonne General Health System is proud to honor student scholars and athletes each month; the award is presented to juniors or seniors from the seven accredited LBOE schools in Terrebonne Parish.
Each recipient receives:
  • $100 gift card from Copelands or Walk Ons (partners of the Athlete and Scholar of the Month Program)
  • Television ad promotion (Terrebonne General)
  • Radio ad promotion (Terrebonne General)
  • Print ad promotion (Terrebonne General)
  • Plaque presented at respective school’s yearly awards banquet
December 2021 recipients are:
Rhett Williams- Outstanding Scholar – South Terrebonne High School- Nominated by STHS Instructor Susan Adams
  • 4.4 Weighted GPA
  • 31 ACT
  • Honor Graduate
  • National Honor Society
  • Class President
  • Student Government
  • Tennis
  • X-County
  • Bowling
  • Drama Club

Madison Washington– Distinguished Athlete – Terrebonne High School-Nominated by Coach Craig Hamner
  • 3.5 GPA
  • Honor Graduate
  • Volleyball: All- District, All-Region All-Star
  • Track and Field: State 5-A Qualifier
  • Campus for Christ
  • Relay for Life



