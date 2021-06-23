Terrebonne General Health System Hosts Drive-thru Vaccinations for Students

Terrebonne General Health System is hosting a Free COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru event for children and teens 12 years of age through high school. This event will be held at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center on this Friday, June 25, 2021, from 8 am to noon. The first round Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be administered that day, and the second injection will be scheduled 21 days later.

The process is efficient and safe, and no appointment is needed. “We are happy to take the lead for the community by keeping our students safe and ready for a prosperous upcoming school year,” said Phyllis Peoples, President, and CEO, Terrebonne General Health System.

Students must have parental consent to receive the vaccine. To print the consent form, please visit, https://www.tghealthsystem.com/documents/PfizerCOVID-19-Parent-Guardan-Consent-Screening-Form-with-TGHealth-v1.pdf

Once vaccinated, students ages 12-17 who have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine are eligible to win one of nine $100,000.00 scholarships given by the Louisiana Department of Health. For more information, visit www.shotatamillion.com