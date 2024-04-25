Terrebonne General Health System hosts LOPA Flag Raising

Terrebonne General Health System, in partnership with the Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency (LOPA) and Southern Eye Bank, hosted a Flag Raising and Butterfly Release Ceremony on April 23, 2024 during National Donate Life Month. This event honored those who have given the gift of life through organ, tissue, and eye donation. At the ceremony, we heard from speakers who were organ donors, organ recipients, and living organ donors. We also had a performance by the talented Vandebelles of Vandebilt Catholic High School and released butterflies as a sign of new life.

In April of 2011, Terrebonne General began hosting the ceremony and took the initiative a step further by unveiling the Wall of Heroes. The Wall of Heroes features Terrebonne General patients who have given the extraordinary “Gift of Life” as organ donors. To date there are 173 pictures on the Wall of Heroes.

Terrebonne General celebrates National Donate Life Month each year, and we ask you to be a part of this interconnected, life-sustaining community by registering as an organ, eye, and tissue donor. For more information on becoming a donor, visit lopa.org.

To learn more about Terrebonne General Health System, visit www.tghealthsystem.com.