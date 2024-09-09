Terrebonne General Health System implements emergency preparedness plan for Tropical Storm Francine

Terrebonne General Health System has implemented its Emergency Preparedness Plan and is keeping a watchful eye on Tropical Storm Francine, which could become an impending hurricane. Physicians and staff are equipped to stay on-site to care for patients that are hospitalized during the weather event.

In an effort to assure the safety of our patients, physicians and staff, all necessary precautions are in place, and on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, Terrebonne General will implement the following:

The Emergency Department will remain open throughout the weather event.

All Terrebonne General Clinics will close at 12:00 pm.

All non-emergency surgeries and non-essential services at Terrebonne General, Physicians Medical Center and Gulf Coast Surgical are cancelled and will be rescheduled.

Terrebonne General anticipates normal operations on Thursday, September 12, 2024.

Terrebonne General is working closely with all local, state, and federal agencies to monitor the storm for any changes and will make necessary adjustments and provide notifications as needed. It is important to note that Terrebonne General is NOT a special needs shelter. Special needs patients should visit ldh.la.gov or contact the Regional Louisiana Office of Public Health at 985-447-0916.

Terrebonne General encourages everyone to prepare in advance and implement their own Emergency Preparedness Plan and follow mandates issued by state and local government concerning severe weather and hurricane preparedness.

Please be careful when preparing your homes before and cleaning up after the storm. Our dedicated physicians and staff are committed to providing the highest quality healthcare.

As conditions change and updates are made, we will continue to evaluate all of our services to prepare our organization according to our hurricane plan and the most current information will be available by visiting tghealthsystem.com or the Terrebonne General Health System Facebook page.