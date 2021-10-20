It is official, Terrebonne General Health System is open for all patient services. Terrebonne General remains committed to serving the community and can now provide all essential healthcare services for your needs including inpatient care, outpatient care, cancer care, cardiology, surgical and obstetrics as well as all support services.

“I am so proud to say all services are open, and all staff has returned to work,” said Phyllis Peoples, president and CEO. “Our incredible team has been resilient, working around the clock to restore and renew our physical buildings, our clinical team is in place, and we are happy to be able to meet the healthcare needs of our community.”

In addition, Terrebonne General will continue to provide mobile medical walk-in clinics that offer prompt healthcare services and COVID testing from 9 am – 4 pm around the bayou region. Outreach through October continues. See the complete listing below.

• Thursday, October 21 Dulac at Holy Family Church 9 am – 4 pm

• Wednesday, October 27 N. Terrebonne at Robichaux Ford 9 am – 4 pm

Food and Supplies will be available. For the latest news, visit tghealthsystem.com and follow on FB, Instagram, and Twitter.