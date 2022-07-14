Terrebonne General Health System makes $60K donation to the Centennial Plaza Project

The Rotary Club of Houma Centennial Plaza Project received a $60,000 donation from Terrebonne General Health System. In celebration of its 100th anniversary, the Rotary Club of Houma is dedicating a Centennial Plaza to serve as a lasting gift to the Terrebonne Parish community.

“Thank you to Terrebonne General Health System for their generous donation to the Rotary Club of Houma Centennial Plaza Project to benefit Terrebonne Parish. We are so grateful for their continued support of our community!” reads a statement from the Rotary Club of Houma. The Rotary Club of Houma is an active humanitarian organization made of community leaders who have fun working together while developing leaders of all ages.