Terrebonne General Health System Makes it Safe and Easy to Receive COVID-19 Vaccines and Testing

Terrebonne General Health System makes it safe, convenient, and easy to receive COVID-19 vaccines and testing at its Drive-thru Center. Currently, Terrebonne General is providing drive-thru vaccinations and COVID testing. Vaccinations are given every Tuesday and Thursday between 8 am and 11 am and 1 pm – 3 pm, and an appointment is now REQUIRED at this time due to increased demand. Call 873-4686 for appointment times and to schedule your appointment.

The Drive-Thru Center is also providing COVID-19 testing. You must have a doctor’s order to obtain a COVID-19 test. Please call 858-7777 to schedule after you have your doctor’s order.

The Drive-Thru Center is located at 8200 Main Street on the corner of Main and Liberty Streets adjacent to the Terrebonne General campus. It is easy to access from Main St.

Louisiana has been designated a “state of concern” because of its rapid case growth and low vaccination rate. The governor has recommended all Louisianans now wear masks indoors when at least six feet of distancing is not physically possible during the fourth surge of COVID-19. Currently, Terrebonne Parish has a COVID positivity rate of 12.38%, and only 29.44% of the parish is vaccinated.

We ask that our community members do their part in the fight against COVID-19 to protect themselves, their families, and our community by getting vaccinated. The Terrebonne General Drive-thru is an excellent source to receive these needed services.

Visit tghealthsystem.com for the latest updates and information.