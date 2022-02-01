Terrebonne General Health System Named Teresita McNabb as Senior Vice President of Clinical Services

Terrebonne General Health System named Teresita McNabb, RN, MSHSA, NE-A, CLNC, as Senior Vice President of Clinical Services, where she will oversee all clinical aspects of the Health System. McNabb has been with Terrebonne General for over 36 years. She began her career as an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) staff nurse and worked her way up to her most recent role as Vice President of Nursing Services, where she served on the Executive Team for nearly 20 years. In her VP role, she was responsible for developing and implementing the hospital’s plan for providing nursing care to patients in multiple settings.

Through the years, McNabb has held many roles on various committees throughout the Health System that work to improve patient care, employee communication, and nursing staff education. Her new senior-level role will address more strategic initiatives to stratify the organization for future growth and development.

“Teresita’s strong leadership abilities and passion for healthcare have been an asset to our organization,” said Phyllis Peoples, president, and CEO. “She has a proven track record in handling a wide variety of operational and clinical initiatives successfully and will continue to add value in new strategies.”

McNabb holds various health-related certifications and is a member of many professional and social organizations. Most recently, she was appointed by Governor John Bel Edwards to the Louisiana State Board of Nursing (LSBN) for the second time. On this board, she serves the people of the State by providing leadership to protect the public and advance nursing in Louisiana. She is an active member of the Downtown Houma Rotary Club, where she served as president and was recently installed as a board member for the Houma Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce. Her many accomplishments include a Nicholls State University Nursing Leadership Award, serving on the Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency Advisory Board, and being past president of the Rotary Club of Houma-Terrebonne.