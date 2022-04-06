Terrebonne General Health System Names Cory Leonard Assistant Vice President of Finance

Terrebonne General Health System has named Cory Leonard Assistant Vice President of Finance. In his new role, Leonard, a lifetime resident of Houma, will lead the Finance Division which includes Patient Financial Services, Accounting, Health Information Management, and the Supply Chain of the Health System. Leonard’s nearly 30 years of prior experience includes serving as Physician Practice Finance Director, General Accounting and Centralized Billing Office Manager at Terrebonne General Health System, as well as Director of Business Services at Cardiovascular Institute of the South.

Leonard earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Nicholls State University. He holds a Louisiana Certified Public Accountant license and designation from the American College of Medical Practice Executives as a Certified Medical Practice Executive.

Leonard’s financial knowledge and enthusiasm will be an essential component in the advancement of Terrebonne General. We are delighted to welcome him to our executive team,” said Phyllis Peoples, President, and CEO.