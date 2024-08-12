Terrebonne General Health System Names Monique Clark, MBA, Director of Physician Practice Services

Terrebonne General Health System has named Monique Clark, MBA, Director of Physician Practice Services. Clark joins Terrebonne General, bringing valuable experience from her previous role as the Director of Operations at LSU Healthcare Network. She will be responsible for enhancing relationships with the health system’s physician practices, growing the practices, and ensuring quality patient care is at the forefront.

Clark earned her Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from Dillard University in New Orleans, LA, and an MBA in Healthcare Management from the University of Phoenix. She participated in the Executive Management Program provided by the ASOA in partnership with Yale University School of Management and The Aspen Institute Socrates Program Winter Institute. Clark is a Blue Cross Blue Shield Foundation Health Fellow and an active member of numerous organizations, including the Bayou Community Academy (BCA) Charter School Board, Bayou Lafourche Area Alumnae Chapter (BLAAC) of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., THRIVE! Together, English Speaking Union (NYC), Ellevate LA, Girls on the Run Bayou Region, and Lambda Sigma Chapter of Delta Mu Delta International Honor Society in Business.

“We are thrilled to welcome Monique as our new Director of Physician Practice Services,” said Phyllis Peoples, President and CEO. “She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in building and maintaining strong relationships with physician practices. Under her leadership, our practices will continue to grow, always keeping quality patient care as our top priority.”

“I look forward to learning from and growing with my fellow colleagues. I am very impressed by the teamwork and patient-centered atmosphere that resonates throughout Terrebonne General Health System,” says Monique Clark. “I am excited to utilize my talents and skillset to contribute to the continued growth of this organization.”