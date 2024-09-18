Terrebonne General Health System names Rachel Landrus, RN, as the Director of the Cancer Center Program

Terrebonne General Health System has named Rachel Landrus, RN, the new Director of the Cancer Program. Landrus has served as the Cancer Center Manager at Terrebonne General | Mary Bird Cancer Center since 2021. As the Director, Landrus will oversee all aspects of the Cancer Center, including strategic planning, program development, and team leadership. She will continue to drive our commitment of providing the highest quality care and support to our patients and their families.

Landrus graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Nicholls State University in 2014. She has been on staff as a Registered Nurse with Terrebonne General since 2019, where she has provided specialized care to oncology patients.

“Rachel’s knowledge in oncology, as well as her department management, has provided her a strong foundation as she moves into the Director role,” said Phyllis Peoples, President and CEO. “We are excited to promote her and to look forward to seeing how she will continue to make a positive impact in supporting our mission of improving survivorship and lessening the burden of cancer.”