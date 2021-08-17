Terrebonne General Health System now offering Third COVID Vaccine for Immunocompromised Patients

Terrebonne General Health System is now offering a third COVID vaccine for Immunocompromised patients per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance. The CDC currently recommends that people whose immune systems are compromised moderately to severely and are fully vaccinated with an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine should receive an additional dose of that same mRNA COVID-19 vaccine as their first dose. This additional dose of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine should be received at least 28 days after their second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

Candidates that qualify for this additional vaccine dose include those who:

Receive active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood

Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Received a stem cell transplant within the last two years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)

Advanced or untreated HIV infection

Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response

Other conditions which cause moderate or severe immunosuppression similar to the above conditions

The Terrebonne General Drive-Thru Center is now offering the 3rd dose Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. It is located at 8200 Main Street on the corner of Main and Liberty Streets adjacent to the Terrebonne General campus.

In addition, first and second-dose vaccines are available. Remember getting vaccinated is a valuable prevention tool that can keep you out of the hospital and avoid possible death from COVID-19. The Delta variant is affecting all age groups in our population. The vaccine is free, easy, and convenient.

Appointments are preferred, but drive-up spots are available. Please call 985-873-HOUMA (4686) to schedule. You can visit https://www.tghealthsystem.com/images/HAN-21-58-Attachment-Attestation-Form.pdf to print and sign the self-attestation form from the Louisiana Department of Health needed to receive the third vaccination.