Terrebonne General Health System, Ochsner Health and Fletcher Technical Community College Sign Partnership

Terrebonne General, Ochsner Health and Fletcher Technical Community College signed an agreement today that will launch a new partnership focusing on education and training for Nursing Allied Health Programs.

Fletcher Chancellor Dr. Kristine Strickland shared the long history of nursing programs that Fletcher has had in the 70 years that the constitution has been open. The first practical nursing program was launched in 1967, and the Nursing Associate’s Degree came in 2004. Since then, the programs have achieved and maintained national accreditation. Fletcher is also proud that the practical nursing program is the only nationally accredited PN program in the state of Louisiana. Dr. Strickland said, “Why I think the mission of Fletcher to our community is so special, is that so many of our graduates remain in our community…While our past and history are so critical and vital, and it is important to celebrate that, what is more important, and why I’m thrilled to be here today, is to celebrate our future. Our future is strong, and it was made even stronger by the partnerships that we are going to announce today”

Fletcher stands out as a health sciences training provider. It is ranked as a top ten nursing program in Louisiana by RegisteredNursing.org. Through the COVID pandemic, the college has maintained an 89 percent first-time passage rate for the exam required to become a Registered Nurse. The college also boasts a 100 percent passing rate for the exam to qualify for the NBRC Certified Respiratory Therapist credential and has a 100 percent job placement rate for both nursing and respiratory therapist students.

Tim Allen, Chief Executive Officer of Ochsner of the Bayou Region, worded the why of the new partnership eloquently, ”I want to commend the chancellor and the entire team here to say we want to be a bigger part of the solution, and a bigger part of creating a vibrant region and supplying high-quality graduates, and doing so with us. I ensure you beyond the dollars that you’ll see you’re going to see commitment to our support.We really are in this to have a partnership, and that partnership goes far deeper than any program or a check that has our signatures. It really goes into a partnership that begins with producing even more highly-needed professionals in health care.” He noted that through the shortage of health needs, the opportunity of the partnership will help the region tremendously.

Phyllis Peoples, CEO of Terrebonne General Health System, said, “It takes a special person to get into the field of health care, it truly does, because you give up everything. Today we are celebrating our partnership with Fletcher, and we’re celebrating us being able to give some resources to expand.”

The event concluded with a check presentation for the new partnership. A total of $2 million was presented: $1 million from Ochsner Health, and $1 million from Terrebonne General Health System.

By Heidi Guidry